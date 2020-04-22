Despite quarantine, Danna Paola announces new dates for her concerts

Share it:

The Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola was forced to announce the cancellation of her concerts throughout the country in mid-March, this due to the pandemic experienced by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Now, despite being currently in quarantine, he began to announce the new official dates for the concerts that had been postponed by the world crisis and his fans have gone crazy knowing the day and month in which they will be able to meet their idol.

Danna revealed that, for the southeast of the state, the cancellation of the concerts planned for May 22 and 23 in Cancun and Mérida has been confirmed, however, these have moved for the month of October of the same year.

According to "La Cartelera Mid", in charge of organizing the events, the new dates will be October 15 and 16, 2020 for Merida and Cancun respectively, in addition, the tickets previously purchased will be respected for the new events.

The singer is one of the celebrities who always seek to set an example, which is why she decided to quickly make the decision to cancel the previous dates so as not to put her fans at risk and now surprises them with the new dates in a short period of time .

In Mexico, Danna Paola's concerts are positioned as one of the most anticipated in different parts of the Aztec country, since she has become one of the most famous Mexican singers at her young age, managing to enchant her music, beauty and talent to all who follow her.

Currently Danna Paola is one of the most popular stars, standing out with her participation in Elite, on Netflix, the Mexican children's soap operas and her most successful songs such as; "The first day without you", "Sodium", "Hey Pablo" and "Bad Fame".