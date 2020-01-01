Despite health problems, Fernando del Solar sends an emotional new year message

It seems that nothing manages to overcome the mood of Fernando del Solar, who after being seriously admitted this December 23, sent a moving message.

The driver used his social networks to send a phrase of encouragement to his followers in this beginning of new Year.

"Everything is fine," he assured his fans Fernando del Solar in their social networks, after having presented a picture of pneumonia.

It was on October 28 when the driver announced his departure from the ‘Come on Joy’ program, where he had the opportunity to return after joining ‘Today’.

So Del Solar's message to his fans in this New Year

“Wherever you go, go with all your heart. Come 2020, I'm waiting for you with everything! ”, Said the Argentine on his Instagram.

Fernando del Solar He also thanked his followers for their messages and wishes in the midst of this complicated situation.

The ex-husband of Ingrid Coronado He took advantage of this time of rest to respond to his fans personally to the people who sent him phrases of encouragement during these sick days.

