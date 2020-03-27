TV Shows

Despite Covid-19 quarantine, Demi Lovato to give live show

March 27, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Demi Lovato worried her fans after announcing that she will be live on Jimmy Fallon's American show The Tonight Show on April 31 with the intention of presenting and promoting her new single.

Through her official accounts, the 27-year-old singer shared everything about her participation next Tuesday in the program, showing how excited she is to return to television and see one of her great friends, Jimmy Fallon.

This quickly generated thousands of comments where they worried about the singer's departure in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and the preventive measures that have been taken, however, many Internet users noted something specific.

Currently the program is carried out at home and not in the studio of a television station as before, which somewhat calmed the concern of its fans, who eagerly await the first presentation of the new single.

Let's remember that after a great absence on stage and from the public eye due to the overdose she went through in 2018 that almost ended her life, Demi Lovato returned stronger than ever with two singles from her new album, Anyone and I love me .

Being I Love Me the simple leader of the singer's new record material, of which little is known, but his fans assure that it is the best music that he has done, since he worked with incredible producers for # DL7.

.

