Desoler! This was the last days of Juan Gabriel, according to an unpublished interview

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the world of entertainment, everything is not what it seems, this was announced by an unprecedented interview of "Divo de Juárez", Juan Gabriel.

During the morning broadcast ‘Today‘, They broadcast an audio recording of the interpreter of ‘Until I met you’, where reality was known about his last days.

In the video, the interpreter admitted that "having been singing was the best gift that life gave him."

"The truth is that if it wasn't Juan Gabriel, I would have loved to be," confessed the popular singer; but not everything was honey on flakes.

"JuanGa" revealed that in his youth he came to have very different ideas from those he developed in adulthood, to the extent that in his last days he had to pay to continue singing.

"I have had many times to pay and remain Juan Gabriel," said the singer.

In the company of friends and fans, in the audio the native of Parácuaro, Michoacán, joked about the way he used to behave with his media that were looking for him to interview him.

“They have to persecute me a lot to get me a word, when I say a word it is so that they don't ask me again,” said Alberto Aguilera Valadez.

You may also be interested:

Sara Sosa will keep promise to José José! He would prepare his debut in music (VIDEOS)

With information from Program Today