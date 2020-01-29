Deseret Tavares 2020 Predictions: José José cannot rest in peace

As usual, the seer Deseret Tavares He released his predictions about the entertainment world by 2020. On his YouTube channel, the astrologer suggested that
"There is a very strong legal lawsuit among the children of José José."
Recall that after the death of José José, several scandals were uncovered and the lousy relationship Sarita has with her half brothers José Joel and Marysol, who had hidden the whereabouts of her father's body, while she gave interviews to a television station in Miami.
Today a star shines there in the sky, your Light will not go out and shine at all times. Your tracks will be marked on this blessed ground, now together with the grandparents singing in the kingdom of heaven. Now you will be that angel who will always be with me, and my heart will always be with you. I know you take care of me and bless me from above, you will never die while your voice is still alive. I still see your reflection when I see myself in the mirror, And today you're so far away who will give me advice. At your side I learned to paint my gray days, We had hard days and also happy days. You will always be the love of my life, You can not imagine how much this farewell hurt me. I have had days of anguish and pain, but also the happiness that you are in a better place. And I will not deny that I have been filled with fear, but thanks to you I learned to be a gladiator. The promise I made you believe me that it was sincere, You prepared me dad to face the world outside. But I was never ready for the day you left. When I forget who I am, you remind me who you were. 💛
The death and subsequent funerals of the "Prince of the Song" were surrounded by controversy, as Sarita and his mother decided not only to incinerate the body of the singer against his last will, but also divided the ashes in half so that a part would stay in Miami and the other were buried in the French Pantheon in Mexico City, thus provoking not only the anger of their brothers, but the fury of the fans who considered it unfair not to be able to honor José José with a present body.
Deseret also stated that:
“It's a fight that is going to become very strong publicly. This is something legal about Marysol and José Joel against Sarita. They will investigate the authenticity of a document. ”
In addition, the astrologer confirmed that in this year, Sarita will launch herself in the middle of the show as a singer and that she will also launch a documentary series, despite criticism and Sarita's negative image before the public.
