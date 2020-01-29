Deseret Tavares 2020 Predictions: José José cannot rest in peace

View this post on Instagram

Today a star shines there in the sky, your Light will not go out and shine at all times. Your tracks will be marked on this blessed ground, now together with the grandparents singing in the kingdom of heaven. Now you will be that angel who will always be with me, and my heart will always be with you. I know you take care of me and bless me from above, you will never die while your voice is still alive. I still see your reflection when I see myself in the mirror, And today you're so far away who will give me advice. At your side I learned to paint my gray days, We had hard days and also happy days. You will always be the love of my life, You can not imagine how much this farewell hurt me. I have had days of anguish and pain, but also the happiness that you are in a better place. And I will not deny that I have been filled with fear, but thanks to you I learned to be a gladiator. The promise I made you believe me that it was sincere, You prepared me dad to face the world outside. But I was never ready for the day you left. When I forget who I am, you remind me who you were. 💛