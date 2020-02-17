 Descriptions of Dream and the Corinthian for The Sandman

Share it:

A few days ago we commented on the plans to start shooting the series "The Sandman" in May, and we are already getting the first casting calls for the adaptation that Netflix will make of the famous comic.

The first character descriptions seem to point to Dream and Corinthian (The Corinthian). The character that is believed corresponds to Dream / Morpheus / The Sandman is described as “tall and thin with white skin, black hair and two stars instead of eyes. He is meticulous in fulfilling his duties but slow to understand humor and can be occasionally insensitive. He is often obsessed with himself and takes it easy to forgive unimportant things. ” Netflix is ​​looking for an open ethnic man between 25 and 34 years old for this lead role.

The series also seeks a white man between 30 and 35 years to play El Corintio, who is described as the "sexy villain." In the comics, the Corinthian is a mischievous nightmare that escapes the mortal kingdom (Earth) and becomes a serial killer. He was the main antagonist in the arc of “The Dolls House”, from the second volume of the series and in which this character debuted.

Even without a premiere date set, it will be the most expensive DC Entertainment series on Netflix. Its first season will have 11 episodes lasting one hour each

