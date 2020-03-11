 Description of the video for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shown at the last shareholders meeting

Share it:

A few hours ago we commented on the news of the preview of the premiere of "Loki" which was also shown a new advance of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. As it is an event for shareholders, that footage has not seen the light, but fortunately we already have a description of that video, or at least possible description.

The Laughing Place, which we do not know how reliable it is, echoes this description that reveals some of the surprises that this spot would have left. This is what has been said at the moment of the video in question:

The images shown felt like an extended trailer, starting with Bucky visiting Baron Zemo in a next-generation prison, who unsuccessfully attempted to activate his Winter Soldier programming. Bucky told him that someone had recreated the Super Soldier Serum. Another clip showed a kind of rally in which the cheerleaders and a stage were decorated with the red, white, and blue Captain America insignia. The announcer introduced the new Captain America and then the camera changes the shot to someone behind the scenes, we only see the silhouette with the shield. It is unclear if it could be the Falcon in the Cap's suit. A montage of action sequences included Zemo wrestling with his iconic mask from the comics. It was unclear in the short whether he was fighting alongside Falcon and the Winter Soldier or against them. Finally, we see Bucky approach Sam Wilson and comment that they are not really friends. Rather two guys who had a friend in common and now need each other.

Via information | Laughing Place