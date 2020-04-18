General News

 Description of the first four episodes of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

April 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Behind the scenes image from the first season of The Mandalorian (2019)

A few days ago the docuserie was announced "Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian", which would immerse us in the whole process after the series "The Mandalorian". The premiere of this documentary is scheduled for May 4 on Disney +, and now we have the descriptions of the first four episodes.

The series, as announced the other day, is a behind-the-scenes look at the first eight episodesAs it was said, each episode will explore a different facet of the creation process of the series, with interviews, behind-the-scenes material and round tables.

The descriptions of the first four episodes reveal which aspects will be explored: direction, legacy, cast and technology. Of course that last episode will be very interesting because, as the description says, and we were able to verify a few months ago, a revolutionary virtual production technology was used that allowed to have live decorations.

Let's remember that the Monday, May 4, the first episode arrives, and from there it will be launched every Friday a new episode.

Episode 1 × 01: Directing

In the first episode, the filmmakers talk about their individual trips to the director's chair and lead us into the process of creating ‘The Mandalorian’.

Episode 1 × 02: Legacy

The team after ‘The Mandalorian’ Examine the profound impact of George Lucas' Star Wars.

Episode 1 × 03: Cast

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers talk about doing ‘The Mandalorian’.

Episode 1 × 04: Technology

Favreau and team reveal how new technology was used to bring life to ‘The Mandalorian’.

