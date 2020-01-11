 Description of the final episode of Arrow series

Share it:

The Serie "Arrow" comes to his final next Tuesday, January 28. A farewell that saddens many fans but at least will have its continuation in the form of a spin-off series, with “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, the project that will star Mia Smoak and the two Black Canary.

The CW chain has already released the synopsis of that parting chapter that will be titled "Fadeout" (which we can translate as fade or fade out). Obviously the description is not that it reveals too much, beyond the end of the Green Arrow story, and reconfirm the already known return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity.

STEPHEN AMELL FALLS LIKE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE END OF THE "ARROW" SERIES – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series concludes the story of Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.

James Bamford directed the episode also written by the executive producer and co-creator of the series Marc Guggenheim, and by the showrunner Beth Schwartz.

The chapter will also be preceded by a special called "Hitting The Bullseye" ("Hitting the target") that seems to be dedicated to do interviews with the series team on this final.