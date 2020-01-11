General News

 Description of the final episode of Arrow series

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional image of the eighth season of Arrow

The Serie "Arrow" comes to his final next Tuesday, January 28. A farewell that saddens many fans but at least will have its continuation in the form of a spin-off series, with “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, the project that will star Mia Smoak and the two Black Canary.

The CW chain has already released the synopsis of that parting chapter that will be titled "Fadeout" (which we can translate as fade or fade out). Obviously the description is not that it reveals too much, beyond the end of the Green Arrow story, and reconfirm the already known return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity.

STEPHEN AMELL FALLS LIKE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE END OF THE "ARROW" SERIES – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series concludes the story of Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.

James Bamford directed the episode also written by the executive producer and co-creator of the series Marc Guggenheim, and by the showrunner Beth Schwartz.

READ:   Comments of Titans 2 × 09: Atonement

The chapter will also be preceded by a special called "Hitting The Bullseye" ("Hitting the target") that seems to be dedicated to do interviews with the series team on this final.

CELEBRATION EPISODE – Prepare for the final with interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of "Arrow", and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.