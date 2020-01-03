 Description of the Arrow episode dedicated to the Green Arrow & The Canaries spin-off

Share it:

This January the series says goodbye "Arrow" from the grid of the chain The CW not before advancing the series that will take over, the series starring Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver Green, and the two Canaries, Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake. This series titled “Green Arrow & The Canaries” will have its own "pilot episode" within the eighth season of "Arrow". Thus, the January 21st, the ninth episode of the season will be dedicated to prepare this other.

The chain has already launched the description of this episode that will link to the spin-off series, making clear what we imagined, the series is set in 2040 but it will also bring a name change for Mia, who will change her last name to use her father's again.

STAR CITY 2040 – It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly appear in her life again, things take a surprising turn and her perfect world is disrupted. Laurel and Dinah are tracking down a kidnap victim who has direct links with Mia and needs your help. Knowing that this will change everything, Mia can't help being a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah start up once again to save the city.

Tara Miele directs this episode written by Beth Schwartz and Marc Guggenheim and Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama.