Descenders: Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service has saved game sales

Games like Descenders are few seen on today's gaming scene. For this reason, thanks also to its arrival on the excellent Microsoft service, Xbox Game Pass, the title managed to break through fans such. It is an "extreme" arcade cycling video game developed by the Dutch studio RageSquid.

For such a "niche" title such a welcome was unexpected. The credit also goes to the service offered by the Redmond house. The Xbox Game Pass, in fact, has "elevated the game to heights that we could not have imagined"as stated by the chief of the No More Robots publishing house, Mike Rose on Twitter.

Descenders is currently the eighth most popular game on the service. Given the success, Rose said a new deal was recently signed to keep the game on the Game Pass for even longer. Since joining the offer, the stock has been selling "about five times more units every week"than before.

Rose praised the subscription service even a few months after the game entered the catalog, which took place in 2019. Immediately registering a threefold increase in sales. The boss of No More Robots also expected that success would slowly but surely decrease, but this never happened.

The Game Pass was considered by Rose to be an "advertisement" that gives a lot of visibility to the titles. Currently, Descenders is available, as well as on Xbox One and PC, also on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.