The athletes have alerted the lack of communication from Conade regarding sanitation protocols (Photo: Conade)

One year after Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies He denounced the lack of a strategy for the return of sports activities. For this reason, he urged the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade) a health protocol.

The Commission met this Monday with specialists and high-performance athletes. They stressed that it is essential that the federal authorities issue a health safety protocol that allows them to restart their workouts.

This was supported by specialists such as Emilio Manuel Arráyales Millán, director of the Sports School of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC). In addition, he pointed out that it must be endorsed by the Health Secretary and the Conade, where the particularities of each discipline are considered.

Ernesto Vargas Contreras regretted that the athletes have had to implement strategies without the help of Conade (Photo: Twitter @CONADE)

Ernesto Vargas Contreras, president of the legislative body, regretted that the athletes have had to implement strategies without the help of Conade, a unit chaired by Ana Gabriela Guevara. He also accused some federations of being "lying in the hammock" and of not attending to their athletes.

At the same time, Leticia Mariana Gómez Ordaz, of the Green Party, proposed to urge the Conade by means of a warrant. This would be presented before the Permanent Commission of the Mexican Congress to request that the athletes restart activities with all sanitary measures.

Alan Jesus Falomir Sáenz, of Movimiento Ciudadano, planned to request reports from federations on the execution of their resources. In addition, he accused that marchers have requested support but the authorities assure that there is no money.

Deputies urged Conade and the Ministry of Health a protocol for high-performance athletes (Photo: Chamber of Deputies)

Erik Morales, of Brunette, asked for a meeting of the Conade with the Ministry of Health to define a good protocol. "It is important that the commission have a meeting with Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell in order to analyze this situation," he said.

Javier Armando Zertuche Zuani, from the Labor Party, noted that this epidemic is an opportunity to review the importance of sport. "Taking the force of the pandemic, it should push us that in the next Budget of Expenditures of the Federation (2021) we put the scene of the sport, inclusive above what is the university academic formation", he exposed.

It is worth remembering that in mid-June, Ana Gabriela Guevara He met with some athletes where he discussed a return protocol from activities. Among the measures announced is insulate athletes at CNAR and tests to detect COVID-19.

Although the press was not present at the meeting, this was confirmed by the pentathlete Mariana Arceo to Infobae Mexico in an interview a month ago. "He told us to take good care of ourselves because, if we got infected, it would be very difficult to get to the Olympic Games," he said on that occasion.

Ana Gabriela Guevara had a meeting with athletes from different categories to explain the health measures to avoid infections (Photo: Conade)

However, the athlete Julio César Salazar Enríquez He assured that the Conade has not had contact with them. In addition, he asserted that no awareness campaign has been seen to prioritize high-performance sport.

"There has been no work on the psychological part for athletes, it is a complicated situation because nobody has taught you how it will suddenly stop, how COVID-19 has changed us in the freedom we had, physically and emotionally," he explained.

So far, Conade and Ana Gabriela Guevara have not issued an official position on the meeting. However, sources close to Conade commented to Infobae Mexico They are analyzing what the legislators said this Monday.

