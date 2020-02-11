Sports

Depression and unable to walk: the last hour on the state of health of Pelé

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Edson Arantes do Nascimento 'Pelé', for many the best player in football history, suffers a "certain depression"Due to his health problems and he is being held at his home, his son Edinho explained in an interview published Monday by the Globoesporte portal.

According to Edson Cholbi Nascimento 'Edinho', Pelé, 79, has mobility problems and he only manages to walk with the help of a walker, so the Brazilian star feels "uncomfortable"and prefers not to leave home to not be"exposed".

"It is quite fragile in terms of mobility. He underwent a hip transplant, but he did not do the ideal rehabilitation and has that mobility problem, which ends up causing some depression, "said Edinho, who is currently the technical coordinator of the base categories of Santos.

"He is 'the King', he was always such an imposing figure and today he is not able to walk well, he is very uncomfortable and ashamed of that," added Edinho, who said that, despite the age and mobility problems, Pelé "is all right".

In recent years, the health of the exdelantero del Santos has been a cause for concern, after several surgical interventions on the spine and hip, as well as problems related to the urinary system.

His last setback was in April last year, when he went through the operating room for the removal of a kidney stone that kept him hospitalized for several days. Pele has only one kidney since the 70s.

Pelé's eldest son, who became a Santos goalkeeper, was authorized in 2018 by the Brazilian justice to be transferred to the semi-open regime, after being sentenced to more than twelve years in prison for money laundering and links to drug trafficking in 2005 , and now he is dedicated to training young people in the team of the São Paulo port.

