Dense fog would be the cause of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Although investigations have barely begun on the motives of the helicopter accident that caused the death of the former Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, some researchers venture the dense fog as a possibility.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. local time, the helicopter in which Bryant, 41, was traveling, impacted the mountainous area of ​​Calabasas (California), causing the death of the nine occupants who were on board.

The helicopter crashed into a hillside and burst into flames while still having a large amount of fuel because It only takes 40 minutes of flight.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the department’s Air Support Division decided that their helicopters remained grounded in the morning due to foggy conditions and they didn't fly until the afternoon.

Nevertheless, Kobe decided to take a helicopter to her daughter and a friend to her basketball game in the other part of the county.

The device was a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter with N72EX license plate, built in 1991. It was owned by the Island Express company. It has not yet transpired if Bryant rented that particular device often.

Audio has been leaked to reveal how the control tower at Bob Hope Airport, in Burbank, says there are an aircraft that is flying by IFR (for instruments, without visibility and asks to wait. This happened, the helicopter spent 15 minutes circling just above the Los Angeles zoo.

He obtains the permission of the tower and asks him to surround the airport in the north and to keep flying in visual mode (VFR) less than 2,500 feet (762 meters) high.

The pilot confirms to the tower that he is flying as indicated, but communication is lost once it enters a mountainous area.

The flight controller asks the pilot three times if he needs help with the flight. There's no answer. The helicopter flies so low that it does not access the signal. The controller says:N72EX helicopter, fly too low to guide you right now. ” It does not mean that the height is dangerous, but that it flies so low that it does not reach the radio signal and cannot speak.

The helicopter was in "fantastic" condition

Meanwhile, Kurt Deetz, an Island Express Helicopters expilot who used to transport Bryant in that same helicopter, recalled that the weather conditions in Van Nuys were bad Sunday morning. He added that the ship was in perfect condition and that the accident was probably caused by bad weather and not mechanical problems.

"The probability of a twin-engine failure, in that helicopter model, just doesn't happen", Deetz valued.

The pilot said he offered his services to Bryant from 2014 to 2016.

Bryant was traveling in the ship "Two Echo X-ray", of the company Sikorsky S-76B, and a tail register No. N72EX.

The company in an official statement offered the deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and offered to collaborate with the authorities in search of the causes that caused the tragic accident.

According to Deetz's statements to the Los Angeles Times it seems that the helicopter was traveling very fast at the time of impact, approximately 160 miles per hour.

Deez also explained that after a 40-minute flight, the ship would have had about 350 liters of fuel on board. "Enough to start a big fire," he added.