Dennis Rodman's most eccentric stories about his sex parties while he was an NBA star

El Gusano stated that he was with "more than 2000 women" during his professional career

It was one of the stories that generated the most repercussion of the many that saw the light of the success of The Last Dance, the documentary series that portrayed the glory of Chicago Bulls from the global figure of Michael Jordan. It happened in the last season of the mythical dynasty led by Phil Jackson. Dennis Rodman surprised with a particular request: a mini-vacation in the middle of the season to escape to Las Vegas with Carmen Electra, your partner then. MJ and the coach approved despite doubts. Of course, those two days of disconnection were stretched and uncertainty reigned.

His Majesty got tired and made the decision to go find him personally. After knocking several times on the door of his home in Chicago, Michael entered Dennis' home to take him to training and found Electra herself. “I felt someone knocking on the door, and it was Michael Jordan. So I hid because I didn't want him to see me in that situation. There I was tucked behind the sofa, covered in a pile of sheets, and I hear Jordan saying: Come on! We have to go to practice! ”, The actress narrated the uncomfortable encounter.

At some point, the Worm knew how to define itself as "Sex addict" and confessed that throughout his sports career (which included 14 years in the most competitive basketball league in the world, in which he garnered five champion rings; two with Detroit Pistons and three with the Bulls) was with "More than 2,000 women, of whom at least 500 were not prostitutes." And in the various interviews he gave, usually without a filter, it was offering stories of his active sex life, which featured several alarming accidents.

Not even the Chicago training complex was spared from Dennis' adventures. “I had sex in each and every room at the Berto Center. In the weight room, on the training court … it was crazy. When they read this, my classmates are going to say damn! but the truth is that it went well for us ”, he revealed.

On another occasion, he participated in a multiple relationship with all the guests at a hotel party. Rodman was connected to a tie microphone and went up to a room with six companions. And through the speakers, the encounter with the ladies was heard from end to end.

His eccentric sexual stories include three that do not end well: Rodman says he "broke his penis" three times in his life. The first opportunity, as he described in an interview with Party Legends Viceland, was on board a yacht: “I was at a party. Party, party, baby, baby, party, party, you know … Me and my girl ended up in a king size bed, inside the boat. She loves to have sex. She said she wanted to try something new: go running and jump on her. So I ran, ran and ran, and jumped. And it literally broke. There was blood everywhere. She went pale. He began to shout: ‘OMG. Has died. I killed him!'. But I tried to calm her: ‘No, darling, I have broken my penis.’ ”

The second occurred during his time as a member of the Detroit Pistons Bad Boys squad. "I was playing for Detroit, against the Rockets. And a girl took a plane to see me. We had dinner together and he left some books on the table. I asked him what they were about. He told me they taught 10 ways to satisfy a man. I said ‘bless you, 'and we started having sex, until he gave me a blow with the buttocks that my friend broke. There was blood everywhere! And we could not continue, "he lamented.

Rodman, with his ex-partner Carmen Electra, with whom he usually meets, now as friends

And the third setback occurred in New York, with a nurse: ”Same story. I went to the hotel room, we had sex, and it happened again. They had to take me to the hospital. The nurse was bringing doctors to understand what had happened to me. In the end there were eight doctors around me. I told them that I knew what I had. But they insisted that they wanted to take care of me, that I be well. In the end I was diagnosed with a "penile contusion."

Over time, Rodman discovered that when it came to demonstrating his conditions as a rebounder and expert defender, sex before games was counterproductive. He told it to Mike Tyson on the delusional podcast they shared a few months ago.

“I did it twice in my life and I never knew that this was ruining you when you were playing a game. I tried to have sex all night before a duel. It didn't go too well. The coach told me in the first quarter, it was only 7 minutes, "Dennis, I have to talk to you, once you take the night off … I know what you did last night.""

In that dialogue, the boxer assured that he had never done it, although several of his colleagues used to enjoy a night of passion before their bouts. "They said that without that they couldn't perform in the ring," said Iron Mike. This was not the case with the Worm, despite its flamboyant profile.

