Dennis Quaid, the Goliath star has adopted a kitten called … Dennis Quaid!

It might be hard to believe, but luckily there are sources and evidence: the actor Dennis Quaid recently discovered the existence of a cat named Dennis Quaid in an animal shelter in Lynchburg, Virginia, so he left the house and adopted him.

"It was really out of the ordinary, so I couldn't resist. I had to go and adopt him" said Dennis Quaid (the man, not the cat) to a local news channel. "Now my mission is to try to save all the Dennis Quaids in the world!"he joked.

Apparently there'actor hosts a podcast called The Pet Show, through which he and his co-host Jimmy Jellinek managed to persuade the staff of the Lynchburg Humane Society to adopt the cat for a good cause. "When I knew I couldn't believe it, it seemed so unreal to me, like someone was making fun of us"said animal shelter manager Danielle Ulmer.

According to Jellinek, the aforementioned Quaid colleague for The Pet Show, in the next few hours he will leave Los Angeles to pick up Dennis Quaid (the cat, not the man). Is it or isn't it the funniest thing you've read in 2020?

