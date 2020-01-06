General News

 Dennis Haysbert will be God in the fifth season Lucifer

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of actor Dennis Haysbert

Through an EW exclusive we learn that the actor Dennis Haysbert It is part of the cast of the fifth season of "Lucifer" to have a notorious role, nothing more or less than being God, the father of Lucifer and Amenadiel, the main characters played by Tom Ellis and D.B. Woodside. Apparently, we will see Haysbert at various times throughout this season, which we remember will also be the last of the series. We could already hear God in the third season of the series, but at that time with the voice of Neil Gaiman.

We liked the big list of crazy people (possible actors for the role), and he was my best choice, ”says co-showrunner Joe Henderson about Haysbert. We had luck. It was our first and only offer.

D.B. He approached us and said: ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’. We say, ‘Do you think I really would?’ Says Henderson. And said, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and more or less I have brought him to light’. So we went straight to him.

Dennis Haysbert has a vast historical work on the small screen with series like "24" (where in fact Woodside played his brother) or “The Unit”, together with movies like "Far from the sky" or “Sin City: A lady to kill for”, where he played Manute.

The new season of "Lufier" will premiere in 2020 on Netflix, but divided into two parts. First eight episodes will be broadcast and, after a break, the other eight will arrive. So far no dates have been given.

Via information | Ew

