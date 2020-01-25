Denis Villeneuve wants to resume the saga of 'Blade Runner 2049'

Share it:

With 'Blade Runner 2049', its director Denis Villeneuve He achieved a cinematic miracle, offering a highly anticipated sequel to the science fiction masterpiece directed by Ridley Scott, which somehow lived up to the legacy of the original. Since then, he has been involved in his next film, the adaptation of 'Dune', but that has not stopped him from going around his previous movie.

Speaking with Empire in the special number of the 100 best films of the century (Blade Runner 2049 is in the 45th position of the list), Villeneuve commented on the tape and hinted that he had not finished with that universe, commenting that he would like to delve a little more in that story, but in another way:

"The world of 'Blade Runner' is such an inspiring place. The problem it has is the word 'sequel.' I think the cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I would like to revisit this universe in a different way, I say yes. It would have to be a project by itself, somewhat disconnected from the other two films. A detective story noir set in the future … I wake up sometimes at night dreaming about it. "

Will you ever be able to retake that universe? If the Canadian filmmaker has any idea with that universe, hopefully he can get it going, and thus not get lost in time like tears in the rain.

What we will see for sure at the end of 2020 is its version of 'Dune', which will arrive on December 18 of 2020.