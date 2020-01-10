Denied the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, only a new episode coming soon

Share it:

The new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has arrived with great pomp, finally decreeing the end of clash between Gogeta and Ultimate Hearts. However, the conclusion of the first season was accompanied by an unpleasant denial, although not excessively bitter.

When to Jump Festa 2020 was not announced second series of Dragon Ball Super, fans of Toriyama's masterpiece had taken refuge in the only confirmation that seemed certain: Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2. Unfortunately, the international distribution of the last episode of the promotional anime was accompanied by a special poster that corrects the erroneous announcement of season 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

To report the news is the usual Dragon Ball Hype which confirmed that the previous announcement is the result of a mistake. In fact, instead of a new season there will be the debut of a final episode, waiting for the end of February. In this regard, the title of the final episode is added to the announcement in question, which will be entitled as follows: "The decisive battle! The Fighters of Time VS the Dark King".

You can therefore admire the promotional image of the episode at the bottom of the news. However, a second season is no longer confirmed and it is not known if TOEI Animation will renew the anime once the projection of this last episode has ended. And you, on the other hand, did you expect this unpleasant news? Let us know with a comment below, but not before admiring the special promo showing Trunks for the first time in Super Saiyan God.