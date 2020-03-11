Denied death of Sax, member of the Damned Neighborhood

Share it:

After today the news on social networks transpired that Sax, a member of La Maldita Vecindad, would have died after remaining in a critical state of health due to a serious illness for which he has struggled for years, the group came to deny the death

Through its official accounts, the group shared a statement where they denied the death of the member and provided a little more information about the current health situation of the same.

Pachukotes and rumberas, to the media and the general public. We want to inform you that the only real and true information about the health of our brother Sax is what his family is currently giving through his wife Jezzica Franco Landeros. Ignore rumors or false news about the health of our carnal Sax.

In the same statement, they deeply thanked all their fans for the displays of affection, good vibes, interest and unconditional support in these difficult times for members and close friends of the band, as well as for Sax's family.

It is worth mentioning that it was on March 9 when, through its official Instagram account, La Maldita Vecindad shared a statement in which it was reported with great sadness that Sax, one of the members, is in serious health.

This after fighting for years with a serious illness and for which they asked their fans and followers to send all the good vibes and energies so that the member manages to recover from the delicate situation he is going through.

On the other hand, the group explained to their fans that the activities and commitments that were already contemplated for the band will be kept informed through their official pages.