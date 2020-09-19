Demon’s Souls: Sony unveils a brand new weapon as a pre-order bonus, then makes it disappear

Demon’s Souls was among the undisputed stars of the PlayStation 5 Showcase in September. The remake developed by Bluepoint Games, in addition to being shown in the first gameplay video, also received a launch date, which corresponds to the day of the PlayStation 5 debut: November 12 in the US, November 19 in Europe.

It is fair to point out, in any case, that a little confusion has also arisen: a message inserted by mistake in the trailer denied the exclusivity for PlayStation 5, suggesting that Demon’s Souls would also arrive on PC and other consoles. After apologizing, definitively confirming the exclusive release on PS5, Sony launched the official page of Demon’s Souls on its website, managing to disorient the players even in this juncture.

What has he been up to this time? The page in question showed the details of a bonus intended for those who make the preorder, that is a ‘brand new weapon called The Reaper Scythe. His description went like this: “It was once wielded by sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. A shaft ending in a curved blade, so sharp it is said to be able to separate soul from body. The Reaper Scythe can mow down multiple targets with one attack, but it is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use. “

According to some players, this could be the same scythe used by the Reapers in the Shrine of Storms area. In any case, we talked about it in the past tense since i references to this pre-order bonus have disappeared from the official website, without any explanation. Has Sony changed its mind? Or, quite simply, did he disclose it in advance by mistake?

At the moment it is not known. At the very least, we’ve received confirmation that new items will be added to the game, and Reaoer Scythe may not be the only one.