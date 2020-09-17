Demon’s Souls Remake will be released exclusively on PS5, will not arrive on PC or other consoles – Updated

A few minutes after the closure of the PlayStation 5 Showcase, during which no specific information was provided on the release date and the reference platforms of the remake of Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint, new information about the game has emerged.

At the end of the event, many people went through the promotional images and posts on the official PlayStation site to understand more details about the game, which apparently will be part of the initial console line up next generation Sony, PlayStation 5. By carefully examining one of the images of the title we can however read the following wording:

“Not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.”

There is therefore very little doubt that the game will also be available on PC from launch and will be a console-only PlayStation 5 exclusive for a limited period of time. It is not clear that the reference to other platforms is a reference to PlayStation 4 or Xbox Series X / S.

We remind you that during the event the launch date and price of PlayStation 5 were finally revealed, which will arrive on November 19th in Italy at a price of 399 euros for the digital version and 499 for the edition equipped with a disc player.

Update – Demon’s Soul’s trailer shown by Sony during the PS5 Showcase has been removed from the official PlayStation channels, probably due to the error in communicating the arrival on other consoles as well. We await clarification.

Update 2 – Sony confirmed that Demon’s Souls will be released exclusively on PlayStation 5, what reported in the trailer (removed and now reloaded) was solely the result of human error. The game is not expected to launch on PS4, PC or other platforms besides PS5.