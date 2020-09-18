Demon’s Souls Remake vs original: the impact is noticeable in a new video comparison

During the PlayStation 5 Showcase the first gameplay video of Demon’s Souls for PS5 was shown in action, which made even more evident the amount of work carried out in the realization of the Remake.

To highlight sequence by sequence the impact of the makeover packaged by Bluepoint Games e Japan Studio, the always active YouTube Channel “The Bit Analyst“proposes a new one comparison video between the latter and the original. The versions are placed side by side PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 5 they show themselves in action, making clear the changes made by the development teams responsible for the remake. As usual, you can view the video directly at the opening of this news: what do you think of the final result?

As announced at the end of the PlayStation 5 Showcase, remember that Demon’s Souls will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. After having mistakenly communicated the arrival of the game on other platforms, including the PC, Sony denied the news, reiterating the exclusivity of the game on next generation consoles. The famous title of the series FromSoftware is therefore preparing to return to a new life, after more than ten years. The first debut of Demon’s Souls it is in fact dated to the now distant 2009.