Demon’s Souls PS5 shows itself in the first gameplay video, it will be a launch game – Updated

At the PlayStation 5 Showcase tonight, the remake of Demon’s Souls could not be missing, which has returned to show itself with the long-awaited gameplay footage.

During the movie it is possible to appreciate the goodness of the remake by Bluepoint, which shows not only the work done in terms of graphics but also for what concerns the gameplay. At first glance, in fact, it would seem that the development team has made important changes to the gameplay, adding various types of attacks and the ability to climb over small obstacles, suggesting that even the game areas may have small structural differences. . In the opening phases it is also possible to see the reconstruction of the Nexus, the area that acts as a gaming hub and through which you can access the various stages.

Before leaving you to the movie, it should be noted that unfortunately the game doesn’t have a release date yet and not even a launch window, so it’s likely we won’t see it arrive until next year.

Update: a few minutes after the end of the conference, in which no information was provided on the launch date of the game, it emerged that the remake of Demon’s Souls will be part of the PlayStation 5 line up and will therefore be available in Italy starting from next November 19, 2020.