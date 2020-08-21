Demon’s Souls on PS5: SIE Japan explains the evolution of the gameplay

Share it:

Taking advantage of the launch of the first worldwide PS5 TV commercial, SIE Japan Studio Creative Director Gavin Moore shared some interesting information on the new gameplay that will outline the GDR experience of Demon’s Souls, the nextgen re-edition of the eponymous blockbuster. soulslike by FromSoftware.

Starting from the scenes immortalized in Sony’s promotional video on the features of the controller DualSense, the creative director of the software house he is collaborating with Bluepoint in the development of Demon’s Souls for PS5 explains that “With that controller and the power of its apex features we can make combat in Demon’s Souls even more raw, merciless and lethal. As you play, you can feel every blow deal as you hurl yourself at your enemies or cast spells at them. You will feel in your hands. all the strength of the attacks carried out by a titanic boss as you try to evade his blows with a timely defense “.

Also according to Moore, the game system of Demon’s Souls per PlayStation 5 will be influenced by DualSense (and obviously the power of Sony’s nextgen console) through other aspects: “The sensory feedback offered by the controller lets you know if your attacks are successful or if the timely parry you tried to make was successful, so you can react even more decisively and quickly. Even an action as simple as pulling a lever will represent a sensory experience. All this would never have been possible before, haptic feedback is an integral part of the experience and the action to be lived because it can immerse the fans in the game world. hearing and touch come together to project us into the future of this new generation “.

The launch date of the soulslike of SIE Japan and Bluepoint has not yet been announced, but the recent news of Demon’s Souls classified has inevitably rekindled the hopes of fans for a possible commercialization simultaneously with that of the PlayStation 5, waiting for fine 2020.