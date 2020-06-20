Demon's Souls for PS5: the Tower Knight star of a new screenshot

Share it:

Anticipated by many rumors and indiscretions and in great demand by the community of fans of FromSoftware works, the remake of Demon's Souls was officially announced at the reveal event of the PlayStation 5 line up.

The next gen makeover of the exclusive PlayStation 3 will give new shape to the gloomy universe conceived by the mind of Hidetaka Miyazaki, who would later donate the Dark Souls trilogy and the beloved Bloodborne to the gaming community. The developers of Bluepoint Games, former authors of the highly successful Shadow of the Colossus remake. The latter will also be supported by the professionals of the Sony team at Japan Studio.

At the moment, unfortunately, the details on the characteristics of Demon's Souls are not many, but at least the public was able to take a look at some first images of the title. To the latter is added a further screenshots, which appeared on the official PlayStation website. The latter features the colossal Tower Knight and was immortalized on PS5: you can view it directly at the bottom of this news. The remake will see a complete reconstruction of the game universe, in addition to the implementation of two graphics modes for Demon's Souls for PlayStation 5.

Pending more information on the Bluepoint game, we report that Digital Foundry has recently made a video comparison between Demon's Souls PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 5.