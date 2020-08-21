Demon’s Souls for PS5 available at launch? The game has been classified!

Share it:

Presented during the Sony event dedicated to the reveal of the games coming to PlayStation 5, after months of increasingly insistent rumors, the existence of the expected remake of the work signed by FromSoftware was finally revealed.

The announcement of the remake of Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games, former authors of the acclaimed remake of Shadow of the Colossus, wowed the audience. However, following the reveal, there have been no more news on the production nor on a possible indicative launch window. However, a recent sighting could be a clue to this effect.

The ever vigilant videogame community has in fact sighted Demon’s Souls between the meshes of the databases ofSouth Korean entity prepared for the classification of entertainment products. The remake of Bluepoint Games was therefore evaluated by the board, an action that generally denotes a development process now at an advanced stage. In the wake of this consideration, hypotheses related to a launch of Demon’s Souls began to emerge in conjunction with the arrival of PS5 on the market.

The hopes of the public have recently been supported by the considerations shared by the well-known videogame analyst Benji Sales. In the course of a live stream, the latter has in fact declared that he is aware of the fact that Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales will not be the only PS5 exclusive at launch. To have confirmations, however, it will be necessary to wait for official communications from Sony or Bluepoint Games.