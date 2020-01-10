Demon's Souls and the unknown PS5 remake, announcement coming soon? Mysterious Tweet from Bluepoint!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For several months now, the most varied hypotheses have been chasing each other about the possible identity of the next project Bluepoint Games, also because of the mysterious messages published by the software house itself.

Since last November, in fact, the team's Twitter account has periodically published bizarre messages, interpreted by the gaming community as intriguing clues related to remasters or remakes arriving on PS5. The authors of the appreciated remake of Shadow of the Colossus seem to want to continue playing the game, so much so that a mysterious new chirping has made its way among the links of the social network.

As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the Tweet is rather minimal. The text inside it reads "stay hungry", while a hashtag seems to question the large community active on the forum ResetEra. To accompany everything we find a cryptic image, in the center of which the word "Title", while at the bottom right you can spot one small blue flower, flanked by the words "Fast Loading"/"Quick Loading". Could this last formula suggest an announcement in the immediate future?

Unfortunately, no other details have been offered to the public, who will have to wait a little longer before they can discover the nature of the new Bluepoint Games project. One of the most popular possibilities in the universe of rumors is one remake / remastered of Demon's Souls.