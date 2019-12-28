Demon's Souls and the mysterious PS5 remake: Bluepoint intrigues with a new Tweet

Share it:

For several weeks now, from the pages of the Twitter account of Bluepoint Games mysterious messages arrive, apparently aimed at teasing the public's curiosity.

During the month of November, in fact, the software house shared some chirps containing verse messages, interpreted by the videogame community as clues to the identity of one, or more, mysterious projects destined for PlayStation 5 being worked on at the team's studios. While among the most popular hypotheses among observers are currently a Remastered or Remake of Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games has attracted attention with a new Tweet.

As you can verify at the bottom of this news, the software house took advantage of the holidays to send fans of the special wishes for a Merry Christmas. Here is a translation of the intriguing chirping:

"It was the night before, enthusiasm grew

in wraps stealthily creatures quiver at the announcement

hopes of adventure and victory spread

visions of improved heroes in their minds

We got up to play, at the mere sight

Happy playing everyone, there will be no rest tonight!"

Just as happened in the previous cases, the Bluepoint Games message looks like somewhat cryptically: what do you think, it will simply be bizarre Christmas greetings or an announcement may be near now?