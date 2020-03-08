Entertainment

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro voice actor wins the 14th Seiyu Award

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
While Italian fans are still enthusiastic about the news of the Italian dubbing of Demon Slayer, the actors who play the characters in the series have been among the candidates for the ambitious Seiyu award.

Due to precautions taken for the Coronavirus, the organizers of the event had to suspend the ceremony, replacing it with a special for the radio entitled "Cho! A & G +"aired today on Saturday, March 7. To win the coveted award for "Best Leading Actor" was Natsuki Hanae, actor responsible for dubbing the protagonist of Demon Slayer, the young hunter Tanjiro. The first season of the opera created by Koyoharu Gotouge has received an excellent reception from the public and critics, becoming in a very short time one of the most famous souls of recent times.

Among the reasons for this success, in addition to the excellent work done by Ufotable animation studio, we can certainly list the skill of the voice actors, able to best characterize the characters born from the Japanese mangaka pen.

While we wait for news on the animated feature film dedicated to the show, we point out this news that makes the great success of the work even more evident: a recent survey has in fact revealed that for young Japanese people Demon Slayer is the best anime ever, surpassing the fierce competition from such series Sword Art Online and Steins; Gate.

