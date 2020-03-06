Entertainment

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro appears surprisingly in a math test

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
From a niche product, souls have gone on to be programs dedicated to large groups of people all over the world. In addition, the new Japanese TV shows are conquering more and more fans thanks to the various streaming services. Among the successes of recent years is Demon Slayer which already promises to influence current generations.

This influence has affected a professor who is probably already a fan of the Japanese animation world who has decided to insert Tanjiro Kamado, protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in a math test. To disclose it was the user Reddit Garbage_Sinner who, in the photo below, showed the question in question of the test also drawing Tanjiro sketchy.

The question and math have little to do with Tanjiro and the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba but this shows how much souls are becoming part of everyone's daily life and how it is always easier to find a person with these interests nowadays.

Demon Slayer is currently on hiatus, waiting to see the film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen which will debut in 2020. The manga, on the other hand, is approaching its conclusion with the clash between Tanjiro and Muzan that it is already having. place.

