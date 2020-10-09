Demon Slayer’s opening Gurenge becomes a K-POP cover with the N.Flying group

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it has been a phenomenon in many fields, and one of those in which it has distinguished itself is the musical one. The opening of the anime was made by the singer LiSA who broke many records thanks to the song “Gurenge”. Endless downloads and prizes that have earned the song enormous popularity.

The skill of LiSA, the beauty of the Gurenge song and the popularity of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have therefore created an explosive success and this has resulted in the creation of several covers. These were not only amateurs, but also several exponents of the western musical world focused on Gurenge. An example is the former Megadeth guitarist who has dedicated a cover to the opening of Demon Slayer.

Another cover that has appeared in recent days is that of the K-POP N.Flying group. The band active since 2013 has published their version of Gurenge on Youtube, which you can see at the top of the news. Within a week it reached and exceeded 250,000 views and is still growing. They will surely come again other covers for the excellent LiSA song. Have you found a cover of the opening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba better than the original or that doesn’t beat?