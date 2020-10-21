Demon Slayer’s film receives thanks from the Japanese government

The Coronavirus has inevitably damaged many markets and industries, especially that of the cinema. The halls are half empty in every country between restrictions and fear, but there is a brand that seems to destroy all kinds of enemies. Is that of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which in Japan attracts users from both sides.

The volumes of Demon Slayer are again on the rise in the sales charts, but the recent success is certainly attributable to the new film. The feature film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train was screened in Japanese cinemas starting from 16 October and has attracted a large number of spectators with record takings.

This drew attention from the Japanese government with Katsunobu Katou, cabinet secretary, sharing a few words about the anime. Katou congratulated Demon Slayer: Infinity Train after the latter reached the top spot for box office receipts during the opening weekend. In fact, despite the unfavorable circumstances between Coronavirus and restrictions, the film managed to give cinemas a shot of life.

According to official data, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train collected 4.62 billion yen in the first days of screening and by now the film could aspire to enter the top 10 of the most profitable films in Japan.