Demon Slayer: Zenitsu and Mitsuri become hero and villain in two incredible fan art!

A few days ago, a Reddit user literally depopulated by offering wonderful illustrations dedicated to Zenitsu Agatsuma and Mitsuri Kanroji, two characters from the famous opera Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The fan art, visible at the bottom, portray in two characters as the Marvel hero Thor and the lethal villain DC Harley Quinn.

Yash, also known by the stage name art.enforcer, has made a name for itself in recent months thanks to several crossover illustrations dedicated to the world of My Hero Academia, and only recently has it returned to the limelight with the two drawings in question, already shared by the social profiles of several American newspapers focused on world of souls.

Mitsuri, now for some time honored by thousands of cosplayers, is portrayed here wearing the sensual costume of the Joker's girlfriend, armed with the classic hammer. A much more coherent design was dedicated to Zenitsu, in which the killer exploits his power by carrying Mjolnir, Thor's hammer.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the PS5 fan made skins dedicated to Tanjiro and Zenitsu.