Demon Slayer: Yusuke Murata celebrates the manga with a drawing of the protagonists

July 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Among the manga that have set fire to Japanese comic shops there is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. If before the anime it had normal sales, after all, with the arrival of the Ufotable product, the sales more than increased tenfold, forcing the managers to deal with millions of aspiring tankobon buyers.

Many fans waiting for the second season of Demon Slayer have launched on the manga, which, however, has ended in recent months. This conclusion was honored by many mangaka but also by the publishing house that dedicated a number of Jump GIGA to Demon Slayer, where it is accompanied by the other successful manga that just ended on Weekly Shonen Jump.

To greet the series also thinks about it Yusuke Murata, the famous One-Punch Man designer and Eyeshield 21. Using Zoom, Gotouge's colleague connected with 13 other people and together they created an illustration dedicated to Demon Slayer. In a video also posted on Youtube, which you can see at the top, they all got to work, while the final result is in the tweet below. On this occasion, Murata concentrated on Tanjiro's design which he had previously sketched in part and who during the video instead started to ink with the classic mangaka pen.

