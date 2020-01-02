Demon Slayer wishes fans a Happy New Year with an artwork, Ufotable: "Thanks for the support"

Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It was undoubtedly the most successful anime of 2019, in a year in which quality products were certainly not lacking. Ufotable study he then took advantage of the end of the year to thank fans around the world, and to confirm once again that 2020 will hold big things.

As you can see at the bottom, both the social profile of the animation studio and the official one of the anime shared their wishes for Happy 2020. The post of the Ufotable boys reads: "Thanks to fans around the world for watching our series. Looking forward to 2020 we wish you a happy new year!", while the one shared by the social media manager of Kimetsu no Yaiba on Twitter shows a beautiful artwork depicting Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Rengoku and confirms that this year we will see the first official film in the series.

We remind you that the title of the film will be "Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Infinity Train Arc"and it will be a direct transposition of the narrative arc of the demonic train. The feature will act as a sequel for the first season and will anticipate the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 which we will presumably see in 2021.

And what do you think of it? Do you expect great things from this film? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend that you take a look at the first trailer of the film and read our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.