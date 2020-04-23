Entertainment

Demon Slayer: will the manga receive a climax cover, end in the next chapter?

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been the most extraordinary success in recent years. The amount of copies sold after the transmission of the anime has also made the numbers of the giants of the sector pale as Naruto, The Attack of the Giants and the king ONE PIECE who has beaten conquering a ten-year record.

But everything has an end and, despite the popularity gained, Koyoharu Gotouge and Weekly Shonen Jump are working towards lead to the conclusion of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It was a long time ago that a possible conclusion was being aired as Tanjiro and Muzan have been facing each other from different chapters.

In the issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 21-22 it was announced that in the release that will arrive on May 11 in Japan, in the cover will be Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and these will also have the opening color pages. But not only because the preview in question also has a rather important wording: climax.

Word practically always indicated to announce a conclusion, implies that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba could end in chapter 204 arriving in two weeks. To be sure of this we will only have to wait, but chance has it that volume 23 of the manga can be concluded with that chapter. Weekly Shonen Jump is therefore about to lose one of the most overflowing hits ever.

