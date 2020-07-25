Demon Slayer: will season 2 arrive in the spring of 2021?

Share it:

Demon Slayer continues to be one of the flagship franchises of the Shueisha house, with a resounding success and several tens of millions of copies sold worldwide. This boost in terms of popularity is also attributable to the excellent animated adaptation promoted by Studio Ufotable.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Ressha-Hen, the sequel film that will cover the events of the Ghost train, the saga focused on the figure of Pillar of Fire. The feature film, barring yet another postponement, is expected to debut at home on October 16th, again under the production of Ufotable.

Anyway, a last-minute corridor entry sees the debut of season 2 of Demon Slayer in the spring of 2021. Notwithstanding the fact that this is a mere rumor, and therefore it must be taken with due precautions, it is strictly probable that at the end of the film screening the studio will opt for the announcement of a new sequel to the anime, in order to continue exploit the pinnacle of the franchise. In fact, it is not to be excluded that the second season is being worked in parallel with the feature film, a reason that would justify the slight difference in time, with the need for the film to recover a few months of deficit for the production of a television series.

And you, however, are waiting for the return of the anime? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before having a look at ufotable's wishes for Tanjiro's birthday.