Demon Slayer: Who should play Nezuko in a live action? Here is the opinion of the fans

In recent days fans of the famous Koyoharu Gotoge manga celebrated the birthday of the protagonist of Demon Slayer. In the meantime, a fan survey allows us to know the most suitable actress for the role of Nezuko.

Tanjiro's sister quickly became one of the most loved characters by all fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba, for this a possible transposition in live action of the work should choose the most suitable actress to interpret the role of Nezuko. The RankinClip survey site therefore chose to ask this question to its users, who eventually chose Kanna Hashimoto.

The actress became famous for her roles in other productions that transposed Japanese mangaka works, such as "Assassination Classrom", where he played Ritsu, or"Gintama", where she played the role of Kagura, and she always lends her face to the protagonist of"Kaguya-sama: Love is War"We are sure that the other protagonists of the title will also be chosen in the coming weeks, thus forming the complete casting fan favorite.

As you could read in our review of Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Ufotable anime was one of the biggest surprises of 2019, having been a great success among all fans of Japanese works. Finally, we remind you that the sequel film of the first season will be broadcast starting next October 16, thus showing us the continuation of the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko and the others.