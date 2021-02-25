Demon Slayer: who is Rengoku Kyojuro, one of the strongest demon hunters

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s demon killers are plentiful, and we met some low-level ones during the first season of the anime. But at the top of the pyramid are some warriors recognized for their exceptional skills: hashiras. Among them, there is Kyojuro Rengoku, a flamboyant boy.

Who really is Kyojuro Rengoku, the flame hashira of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? Let’s find out its story between the Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train and the special spin-off chapters set before the story begins.

Kyojuro is a member of the Rengoku family, which has been affiliated with demon hunters for generations. Each progenitor of the family has become a hashira of the flame and the haori are also handed down from father to son. Kyojuro is therefore in turn the son of the flame hashira, Shinjuro, who however lost the will to fight after the death of his wife. For this the role remains practically vacant, while Kyojuro begins to fight demons after demons becoming stronger and stronger. There are several important battles in the life of the blond and red haired young man, with the first being the one against a demon capable of manipulating hearing and who caused significant damage to the boy’s ears. From here, Rengoku began to speak louder than before.

After some time, Rengoku becomes stronger and stronger and also becomes Mitsuri Kanroji’s master, but he is not yet a hashira. As his father becomes increasingly depressed, he accidentally finds himself acting as a delegate at a meeting of the Hashiras. Here he will be assigned the task of killing a demon now belonging to the Moons of Muzan, therefore extremely strong. After a grueling battle, during which it is discovered that the demon had already crossed blades with Kyojuro’s father several years earlier, the boy will win and will be officially named hashira of the flame in place of the father.

Consolidated in the role, he will accompany the young Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke in the journey on the train, place of his ultima battaglia di Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. In the film we see him fighting to defend the civilians on the train and then he works to fight Akaza, the third Crescent Moon. The collision with the powerful demon will unfortunately lead to his death, thus closing his story.

As its name shows, Rengoku Kyojuro makes use of techniques based on fire and flames. His style has at least nine positions, but only a few have been revealed in the Demon Slayer manga and anime, with the most powerful being the ninth, “Purgatory”. His breath has died but his flames continue to live on in subsequent generations.