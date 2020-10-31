Demon Slayer: When fans discovered that Koyoharu Gotouge is a woman

Demon Slayer is today one of the most popular Japanese titles of the moment as well as one of the best-selling series throughout the national territory of Japan. This success resulted in numerous piracy incidents, but no controversy reached the indignation of one part of the community when it was discovered that the perpetrator was a she.

During Madfest 2020, Shueisha through a panel dedicated to the franchise he addressed the female author, confirming in fact the rumors regarding the sex of Gotouge sensei. If for a large portion of the community the news did not dictate particular surprise, as the talent has no male or female gender, for another part of the fanbase, however, the revelation was not received with positivity.

As you can see for yourself from the original comments attached at the bottom of the news, several Japanese fans could not help but express their disappointment towards the author. Below, we list the translations of the comments inserted at the bottom in order:

“The author of Demon Slayer is a woman, no matter which way you look at it”;

“Well, Haikyuu has always been beautiful from the beginning, Demon Slayer is too boring. Somehow we understand that the author is a woman, especially in the characters. On the contrary, I admit to being crazy for Jujutsu Kaisen”;

“I immediately understood that the author of Demon Slayer was actually a she. The authors like to add useless and boring jokes, in fact I remember a nerdy classmate of mine who liked to imitate Gintama”;

“Just take a look at the junk developments of the story to understand that the author of DS is a woman”;

“Didn’t we already know that the author of Demon Slayer was a woman because the lines in the manga weren’t funny at all ?!”;

“Is the author of Demon Slayer a woman? This is unforgivable!”;

“If the author of DS is really a woman, then I’ll stop following him”;

“It was not difficult to understand that the author was a woman, after all the female characters have no weight in the story, it is evident. Only Rumiko Takahashi is respectable”;

And you, instead, what do you think of these comments? Let us know with a comment below. In any case, even without a few more fans, Demon Slayer has still exceeded the 4 million copies sold of volume 1 and the numbers do not really seem to decrease.