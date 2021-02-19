Demon Slayer: what is the best saga of Gotoge’s work? Here is the ranking

Demon Slayer is one of the anime and manga series to have achieved impressive success in a short time, and thanks to the film Infinity Train, released in October, continues to conquer millions of readers and viewers. For this reason we have decided to draw up a ranking regarding the narrative arcs of Gotoge’s work.

At the bottom of the ranking we find the saga of Hashira Training, where the protagonists follow the teachings of the Pillars to better master many techniques and prepare for the final battle. Static chapters, in which the progression of the plot is practically nothing and which for this reason could be heavy. Next we find the saga dedicated to the Asakusa district, where the only important event is the introduction of Muzan Kibutsuji, the main antagonist of the series, as well as the ancestor of the Demons, and the killer who exterminated Tanjiro’s family.

In ninth position is the arch of Infinity Train, brilliantly represented in the film of the same name, which for the first time shows a link between the characteristic and rural world with an almost steampunk technology, and where we witness the introduction of the Crescent Moons, in the clash between Akaza and Rengoku.

Next is the saga of the Village of the Swordmakers, where Muzan and the Crescent Moons hit the Demon Slayers directly, depriving them of their precious blacksmiths, ambushing the latter. In seventh place is the Rehabilitation Training Arch, where the protagonists come for the first time in contact with the Hashira, the Nine Pillars, commanded by Kagaya Ubuyashiki. This is also where the groundwork is laid for some future events, such as the extermination of the Waning Moons at the hands of Muzan, and his decision to send the Waning Moons into play.

Despite the spectacularity of the fights, and the inclusion of the final techniques, the last story arc stops at the sixth position for the little attention paid to many characters, for the fragmentation with which the battles are shown, and for the excessive duration of the clash with Muzan. In fifth place we find instead the Drum House saga, where the group that will accompany Tanjiro and Nezuko until the end of the story is definitively formed, with the introduction of Zenitsu and Inosuke.

The arch of the Natagumo mountain undoubtedly marks the most horror and darkest moment of the whole story, where the relationships between the main characters are consolidated, who for the first time participate in an important mission aware of the support of others. It is also during this saga that the Fifth Waning Moon, Rui, head of the spider demon family, appears.

In the top 3 we find the arch of the Entertainment District, which led Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu to investigate a mysterious demon present in the red light district, and where one of the most appreciated characters by the community was presented, l’Hashira del Suono, Uzui. In second position there is the First Mission entrusted to Tanjiro who finds himself against a very strategically skilled demon, which he will be able to defeat only thanks to the spectacular entry of Nezuko.

The first position was conquered by thestory arc dedicated to the exam to become a Demon Slayer, full of events that show the growth of Tanjiro, from the despair felt after the death of the family, to the meeting with the teacher Sakonji Urokodaki, to the passing of the test and the recognition of his abilities by the protagonist.

What do you think of this ranking? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that in the new fanbook the Pillars have judged each other, and we let you find out what Gotoge would like to include in his next manga.