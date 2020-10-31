Demon Slayer: what can we expect from the KimetsuFest scheduled for February?

The Serie Demon Slayer debuted in the manga industry in February 2016, with the publication of the first chapter in the famous Weekly Shonen Jump, and in a very short time has been able to conquer millions of readers, thanks also to the faithful animated transposition, of which only the first season.

However, in a recent announcement by the same magazine published by Shueisha, it was confirmed that the second edition of the festival dedicated entirely to the work of Koyoharu Gotogue, the KimetsuFest, will be held on 13 and 14 February 2021, as you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news.

This is an event that could reserve further announcements regarding future projects of the series, and given the recent rumors concerning the production of the second season of the anime we could finally expect. a first trailer, and maybe a specific release date, for the return of the adventures of Tanjiro and his companions.

We also know that the animation studio that currently deals with Demon Slayer, Ufotable, is inundated with a lot of work, so much to be busy for at least 5 years, so it might be possible to think that one of the projects they are working on is the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Recall that Demon Slayer will arrive on Prime Video in November, and we leave you to the reasons behind the success of the anime according to the producer.