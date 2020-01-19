Demon Slayer: we compare the numbers of sales with the manga of the past

Share it:

During the 2019 finale, all we did was talk about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Koyoharu Gotouge manga which, thanks to an excellent anime adaptation of Ufotable, exploded in popularity leaving everyone behind. Sales skyrocketed allowing the title to defeat a ten-year work like ONE PIECE.

In late November, the Demon Slayer circulation revealed by Shueisha was 25 million copies. But the other manga, around volume 18, what circulation did they have? A Twitter fan collected Shueisha's statements about other series by providing a chart that places Demon Slayer at the top of the leaderboard.

Starting from the titles currently in progress on Weekly Shonen Jump, Demon Slayer is asserted beating all titles except ONE PIECE and Hunter x Hunter. These two had a circulation, respectively, of 41.8 million at volume 17 and 33 million at volume 18. Undoubtedly exceptional numbers, while Haikyu !! has reached 18 million copies with 18 volumes, My Hero Academia 15 million, Black Clover 6.8 million, Ghost Inn – La Locanda di Yuna 3.5 million.

The rivalry in the numbers, however, intensifies if we look at those masterpieces published in the last century on Weekly Shonen Jump. At the top of the list is Yu of Ghosts, with his 50 million copies printed at volume 19. Then follows Akira Toriyama's Dr. Slump with 30 million copies at volume 18. At this point, Demon Slayer surpasses the other titles:

Cat's Eyes with 20 million copies in volume 18;

Assassination Classroom with 20 million copies at volume 18;

at volume 18; Bleach with 20 million copies in volume 18;

Hikaru no Go with 18.5 million copies in volume 19;

D. Gray-man with 18 million copies in volume 18;

Keiji the Magnificent with 17 million copies in volume 18.

Other titles sold less like Bakuman, Eyeshield 21 and Toriko, while the absence of Naruto stands out, a pillar of Weekly Shonen Jump that however has no detectable data for that period. But Demon Slayer has sold many other copies over the past few months that will certainly have inflated the numbers again. How far will the Koyoharu Gotouge manga go before ending, probably during this 2020?