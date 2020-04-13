Demon Slayer: Volume 20 will have extraordinary illustrated postcards

Share it:

The manga of Demon Slayer is one of the most important comics of the last year, a real surprise that has completely shaken the Japanese publishing industry. Also thanks to an animated adaptation above the average, the work of Koyoharu Gotouge is among the most important titles of this generation.

Although some volumes have been postponed due to Coronavirus, the epic of Tanjiro in the search for a cure for her little sister – transformed into a demon for adverse causes – she has now reached the 20th tankobon. On the occasion of the release of the upcoming issue of the new issue, Shuiesha has decided to attach together with the special edition of Demon Slayer 20 a series of wonderful illustrated postcards.

The images in question, obviously made by the author herself, we have proposed to you at the bottom of the news thanks to the first samples leaked on the net. The subjects depicted are obviously the most important characters of the work, or rather the protagonists, the pillars and Mužan. But speaking of the manga, have you already taken a look at the color cover of volume 20? In any case, we have no information on whether a similar edition will arrive in our country, but we will keep you updated if there is any news on the matter.

And you, instead, what do you think of these illustrations, do you like them? Let us know, as always, with a comment below. In the meantime, we invite you to retrieve the spoilers of chapter 202 of Demon Slayer which brings the manga even closer to the epilogue.