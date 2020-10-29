Demon Slayer: unstoppable merchandising, themed underwear also arrive

Demon Slayer is now a solid reality in the sector, a pearl that has succeeded in overcoming some historical goals that have belonged for years to the cornerstones of the Japanese publishing industry, just think of the challenge against ONE PIECE. Yet the enormous popularity has favored the proliferation of another phenomenon, merchandising.

The success of the anime, which producer Yuma Takahashi recently talked about, brought with it a mighty one increase in merchandising linked to the franchise and a consequent exponential increase in themed products, some of which are particularly bizarre. The fashion section of the Bandai group has in fact started a new collaboration with Demon Slayer for produce a line of cute underpants.

The partnership has allowed the creation of 6 different styles inspired by the most popular characters of the anime including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Nezuko, Tomioka, Shinobu and Inosuke. In any case, all versions are available in the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news. Pre-orders are already available on the official website and will close on November 15th with shipping scheduled for December, just in time to make a hilarious Christmas gift. The price is certainly not indifferent, 30 euros per pair, but we’re sure they’ll make any fervent Demon Slayer enthusiast happy.

