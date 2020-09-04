Demon Slayer: Ufotable studio celebrates Zenitsu’s birthday with new artwork

Share it:

Over the past few years, countless animated and paper productions have appeared on the scene that have been able to capture the attention of a vast audience, but among many there is no doubt that Demon Slayer has become one of the most successful franchises, despite a far from crackling start.

In a first phase, in fact, the manga was able to attract to itself a niche of fans who, however, in purely numerical terms, appeared well below the initial expectations. The general word of mouth and the arrival of the animated adaptation have, however, contributed to the explosion of the product, still on the lips of many fans today, as can be seen through the cosplay and fan art that populate social media.

In particular, the characters of the series proved to be the real pillars of the production, both for their charisma and for their character design. Well, recently the birthday of the beloved Zenitsu was held, a character well known to fans especially for his attitude and behavior. To celebrate the event, the guys from the Ufotable studio have therefore decided to publish a new themed artwork, nice work viewable in depth news that sees Zenitsu on the verge of having to deal with adverse fate, even on his most important day.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few hours some customized Demon Slayer themed sneakers have been presented for over 400 euros.