Demon Slayer, Ufotable seeks the record: new bonuses for those who will see the film at the cinema

With more than 15 billion yen grossed in the first three weeks of screening, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train proved to be an unprecedented success, and recently Ufotable seems to have decided to push on the accelerator to conquer the coveted record as soon as possible. most watched Japanese film of all time.

As reported by the official website of the anime, in fact, all spectators who go to the cinema in the next four weeks will receive a brand new gadget. This clever marketing move could convince some fans to return multiple times, as the gadgets will be distributed in rotation. Starting November 14, cinemas will deliver a beautiful illustration in A5 (21 x 14.8 cm) depicting Rengoku, Enmu and the team of protagonists, available in a limited edition with just 1.5 million printed pieces. Three other different gadgets will be delivered over the next three weeks. The next one will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 17th.

At the moment, the official data of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train updated to the third week speak of 10 million tickets sold and 15 billion yen collected (about 130 million euros). The numbers of the fourth weekend will be revealed tomorrow, but the first forecasts speak of another 3 / 3.5 billion of collections recorded from the morning of 2 to midnight of November 8.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is currently in the tenth place of the most viewed films in history in Japan, where it has already recorded the best launch weekend. Tomorrow, the film could climb two more, surpassing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Bayside Shakedown 2. The first place is in the hands of Studio Ghibli, with the approximately $ 30 billion earned by The Enchanted City.