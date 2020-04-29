Entertainment

Demon Slayer: ufotable gives 12 wallpapers for video calls on Zoom

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba in this historical period it is one of the most popular franchises in the world, capable of breaking numerous sales records. One of the reasons for the success is the excellent animated adaptation of the studio Ufotable, which has made several official wallpapers available these days.

In this period of social distancing due to the global coronavirus pandemic, one of the few methods we have for interacting are the video calls. Whether it's to say hello to relatives, friends or to your partner, or to attend school or university lessons, or even to work through smartworking, many have learned how to use various video messaging programs such as Skype, Hangouts or Zoom from computers .

One of the most used, especially for video conferences or video calls with multiple people, is the platform Zoom. Knowing this, Ufotable wanted to make a welcome gift to all fans by giving well twelve usable backgrounds during videochat on the platform and compatible for others. This welcome surprise follows the beautiful initiative promoted by other companies such as Ghibli which has already distributed 12 backgrounds of Miyazaki films as a gift in recent days. Being also that these days the birthday of the anime of Demon Slayer is being celebrated, Ufotable probably wanted to take advantage of the coincidence to reward all fans of the misadventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko.

What do you think of these backgrounds, are you using videochat in this period? If yes, we advise you to download the beautiful wallpapers made available by Ufotable that you find below.

