Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Ufotable celebrates Tanjiro's birthday, here are the best wishes on the web

July 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Today, July 14, is the birthday of Tanjiro Kamado, the young assassin masters protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. On the occasion of the event, the guys from Ufotable have decided to publish a special postcard on their social profile, in which the boy is portrayed in a "chibi" version while celebrating with Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

Obviously also Crunchyroll, Viz Media and many others joined the choir, to celebrate the birthday of one of the most appreciated shonen protagonists of recent times. At the bottom you can take a look at the tweet of the social profile of Studio Ufotable and some fan comments.

Tanjiro Kamado will return soon in the new Demon Slayer film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train and set immediately after the events of the first season. A second season of the anime is already in production, and will see the light between 2021 and 2022. The manga, original work created by Koyoharu Gotouge, currently has more than 80 million copies distributed and is set to become one of the best-selling comics of all time.

READ:  Digimon Adventure returns with episode 4 after a long pause, the reactions of the fans

And what do you think of it? What is the characteristic of Tanjiro that you like most? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our review of the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.