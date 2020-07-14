Demon Slayer: Ufotable celebrates Tanjiro's birthday, here are the best wishes on the web

Share it:

Today, July 14, is the birthday of Tanjiro Kamado, the young assassin masters protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. On the occasion of the event, the guys from Ufotable have decided to publish a special postcard on their social profile, in which the boy is portrayed in a "chibi" version while celebrating with Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

Obviously also Crunchyroll, Viz Media and many others joined the choir, to celebrate the birthday of one of the most appreciated shonen protagonists of recent times. At the bottom you can take a look at the tweet of the social profile of Studio Ufotable and some fan comments.

Tanjiro Kamado will return soon in the new Demon Slayer film, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train and set immediately after the events of the first season. A second season of the anime is already in production, and will see the light between 2021 and 2022. The manga, original work created by Koyoharu Gotouge, currently has more than 80 million copies distributed and is set to become one of the best-selling comics of all time.

And what do you think of it? What is the characteristic of Tanjiro that you like most?